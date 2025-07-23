Video: BTS' Jin Drops Official Trailer for Amsterdam Concert Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The official trailer has been released for ‘#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in AMSTERDAM: LIVE VIEWING,’ the global cinema broadcast of BTS Jin’s first-ever solo tour, ‘#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.' Tickets are also on sale for the film, captured live from Jin's August 9 performance at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam (NL).

Screenings will be available globally on Saturday, August 9, with some broadcasting the concert later to accommodate international time zones. Encore screenings will follow on Sunday, August 10 in select regions. Details for timings for all territories are available here.

ABOUT Jin:

Jin (Kim, Seok jin) is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the 21st-century pop icons, BTS. Solo credits include “Awake,” “Epiphany,” and “Moon,” and original soundtracks for Korean TV series, including “Yours” (‘Jirisan’).

Jin co-wrote his first official solo single, “The Astronaut” (released in October 2022), with Coldplay, showcasing his distinct charm as a multi-talented musician. Widely known as “Worldwide Handsome,” Jin continues to charm audiences through a variety of content and TV appearances. In July 2024, Jin represented South Korea as a torchbearer in the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay. That same year, he released his first solo album Happy. Building on that momentum, Jin returned in May 2025 with his highly-anticipated second solo album, Echo. Just a month after its release, Jin embarked on his first-ever solo tour, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, with stops across Asia, Europe, and the United States.

ABOUT BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. In June, 2025, BTS were fully reunited as all seven members returned from their military service.