Video: Ariana DeBose in HOUSE OF SPOILS Trailer

Blumhouse and Amazon MGM studios have just released the first trailer for House of Spoils, the genre-bending thriller starring Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose.

The film follows an ambitious chef (DeBose) as she opens a restaurant on a remote estate where she battles kitchen chaos, crushing self-doubts… and A HAUNTING presence who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.

The cast also includes Barbie Ferreira, Arian Moayed, Amara Karan, Mikkel Bratt Silset, and Marton Csokas.

This is the second feature film from Writers-Directors Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, having previously co-directed Blow the Man Down.

Food stylist Zoe Hegedus consulted on the film. Her previous credits include Midsommar, Poor Things, Dune: Part 1 and Dune: Part 2. She specializes in creating food for movies, TV series, immersive eating experiences, food installations and edible tablescapes.

House of Spoils, a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television, will have its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest on Saturday, September 21, and will be available globally on Prime Video on October 3.

