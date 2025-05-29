Video: Apple TV+'s All-New Preschool Series NOT A BOX Premieres Globally in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



https://www.youtube.com/embed/-wivhNHtkMo?si=8OGhQ4Wn2w1lGCWm title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Today, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “Not a Box,” an all-new animated preschool series premiering globally on Friday, June 13. Watch the video! Inspired by the beloved, award-winning children's picture book by The New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Antoniette Portis, the series follows bright-eyed bunny Riley, who with just one cardboard box, imagines magical worlds full of new friends and fantastic adventures!

Voiced by Isabel Birch as ‘Riley' and Ian James Corlett (“Dragon Ball Z”) as ‘Adult,' the eight-episode series invites young viewers and their families to step into a rich world of environments, characters and encounters that is as limitless as their imaginations to create, explore and celebrate.

“Not a Box” is produced by Dete Meserve's Silver Creek Falls Entertainment with Meserve serving as executive producer. The series is written and co-executive produced by Emmy Award winner Michael Rabb. Animation is produced by Passion Pictures with executive producers Debbie Crosscup and Andrew Ruhemann, and directed by Siri Melchior. Additional executive producers include Harry Lowell for Nitelite Pictures, and Angus Wall and Linda Carlson for Rock Paper Scissors. Kate Robinson, director of the Sir Ken Robinson Foundation and daughter of Sir Ken Robinson, serves as the imagination and creativity expert on the series through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative. Robinson co-authored her late father's manifesto, “Imagine if… Creating a Future for Us All,” which celebrates the power of imagination to create and recreate the world.

The exciting slate of recent offerings for kids and families on Apple TV+ features the latest Peanuts series “Camp Snoopy”; the second season of beloved animated series “Frog and Toad,” based on the Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning books; animated adventure trilogy “WondLa,” based on the New York Times bestselling book series “The Search for WondLa” by Tony DiTerlizzi; celebrated kids and family series “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,” inspired by the hit, Emmy Award-nominated cultural phenomenon “Yo Gabba Gabba!”; “Me,” an elevated cinematic coming-of-age story from Barry L. Levy; “Wonder Pets: In the City,” from Jennifer Oxley; animated series “Goldie” inspired by Emily Brundige's award-winning short film of the same name; and “BE@RBRICK,” the music-driven, animated series inspired by the iconic collectibles from MEDICOM TOY.

Award-winning all-ages offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+ also include the BAFTA and Emmy Award winning live action animated hybrid special, “The Velveteen Rabbit”; the Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; Oscar-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning animated film “Wolfwalkers”; Skydance animated feature “Luck”; the BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo,” BAFTA Award-winning “Lovely Little Farm”; “Duck & Goose”; “Get Rolling With Otis”; Spin Master Entertainment's “Sago Mini Friends”; WGA Award-winning “Pinecone & Pony”; “Frog and Toad”; The Jim Henson Company's Emmy Award-winning “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”; “Harriet the Spy”; “Slumberkins”; Sesame Workshop's “Helpsters”; Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment's “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory”; Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero's Emmy Award-nominated “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show”; Peanuts and WildBrain's Emmy Award-nominated “Snoopy in Space”; “The Snoopy Show”; and Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater.” Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt's DGA and WGA Award-nominated “Amber Brown”; DGA Award-winning “Best Foot Forward”; “Surfside Girls”; WGA Award-winning “Life By Ella”; Sesame Workshop and Sinking Ship's Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter”; Emmy Award and Environmental Media Association Award winning “Jane” and Scholastic's “Puppy Place.”

Also featured are “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers, and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Emmy Award-nominated “Snoopy Presents: It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Snoopy Presents: Lucy's School,” Humanitas and Emmy Award-nominated “Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” Emmy Award-winning “Snoopy Presents: Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” and “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 570 wins and 2,614 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com , for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

*Special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. One offer per Family Sharing group. Plans automatically renew until canceled. Other restrictions and terms apply; visitapple.com/promo for more information

