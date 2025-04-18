Video: Apple TV+ Shares WONDLA Season 2 Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled a sneak peek clip from the highly anticipated second season of WondLa, the animated adventure trilogy. The new season will premiere globally on April 25, 2025 with all seven adventure-packed, half-hour episodes.

Hailing from Skydance Animation and based on Tony DiTerlizzi’s New York Times bestselling book series The Search for WondLa, the series is showrun and executive produced by Bobs Gannaway.

This second installment of the series features a star-studded voice cast, including Jeanine Mason (“Roswell, New Mexico”) as Eva, Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) as Otto, Gary Anthony Williams (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”) as Rovender, Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”) as Cadmus Pryde and many more. Emmy Award nominee Teri Hatcher (“Desperate Housewives”) returns as THE VOICE of Eva’s new caretaker. New cast members include John Kim (“Cruel Intentions”) as Hailey, and Ana Villafañe (“Castro’s Daughter”) as Eva 8.

This futuristic coming-of-age story follows sixteen-year-old Eva 9 as her epic journey continues, and she uncovers startling truths about her past and the world she calls home. Picking up from season one’s shocking cliffhanger, Eva is drawn toward the promise of home—but new discoveries only lead to more unanswered questions. As she searches for the truth, Eva finds herself pursued by a relentless force that believes she holds the key to something far greater than she ever imagined. In a season brimming with revelations, sacrifice, and an existential fight for survival, Eva must choose where she truly belongs.

The epic trilogy’s sophomore season continues with seven adventure-packed, half-hour episodes executive produced by Tony DiTerlizzi and Bobs Gannaway alongside Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Skydance Animation’s John Lasseter, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. The series is also produced by Tony Cosanella.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

