Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek of TIME BANDITS Episode 7

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek from the upcoming seventh episode of “Time Bandits,” the first-ever television adaptation of the beloved cult classic movie by the same name.

Created for television by Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”), Iain Morris (“The Inbetweeners”) and Taika Waititi (“Reservation Dogs”), “Time Bandits” is an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world. The seventh and eighth episodes of the 10-episode season will debut globally on Wednesday, August 14, followed by two new episodes every Wednesday through August 21, 2024.

Episode 7: “Ice Age”: Saffron saves the day in an icy situation. Penelope faces off with a tribal chief. Bittelig puts his heart into a rescue mission.

Guided by Penelope (Lisa Kudrow), the eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests, and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation. The “Time Bandits” witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the Ice Age, ancient civilizations and the Harlem Renaissance, and much more along the way.

The compelling live-action series stars Lisa Kudrow (“The Comeback”), Kal-El Tuck (“Unseeing Evil”), Tadhg Murphy (“Conversations With Friends”), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (“You Don’t Know Me”), Rune Temte (“Eddie the Eagle”), Charlyne Yi (“Knocked Up”), Rachel House (“Heartbreak High”), Kiera Thompson (“Martyrs Lane”), James Dryden (“Ready Player One”), Felicity Ward (“The Office” Australia), Francesca Mills (“Harlots”) and Imaan Hadchiti (“Thor: Love and Thunder”). “Time Bandits” also features special guest appearances by Waititi and Clement.

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Time Bandits” is produced for Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC. Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi executive produce, write, and direct select episodes, with Clement and Morris serving as co-showrunners. Garrett Basch and Tim Coddington also executive produce along with Jane Stanton who executive produces for Handmade Films.

