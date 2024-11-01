Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of WHERE'S WANDA? Episode 7

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the seventh episode of “Where’s Wanda?,” the German-language dark comedy. Starring International Emmy Award nominee Heike Makatsch (“Love Actually”) and German Comedy Award winner Axel Stein (“The Vault”),

“Where’s Wanda?” tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt (Stein and Makatsch), who are desperate to locate their missing 17-year-old daughter Wanda (Lea Drinda), who disappeared months ago without a trace. When the police fail to find her, THE FAMILY takes matters into their own hands, obtaining surveillance devices with the help of their tech-savvy son Ole (Leo Simon).

The seventh episode debuts on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 on Apple TV+, one week ahead of the season one finale which will debut on Wednesday November 13.

The eight-episode dark comedy, produced by UFA Fiction, stars International Emmy Award nominee Heike Makatsch (“Love Actually”), German Comedy Award winner Axel Stein (“The Vault”), multiple award-winning actress Lea Drinda (“The Gryphon”), newcomer Leo Simon, entrepreneur, actress and author Nikeata Thompson (“How to Dad”), presenter and actress Palina Rojinski (“Welcome to Germany”), Kostja Ullmann (“My BLIND DATE With Life”) and rising star Harriet Herbig-Matten (“Maxton Hall”). The series also features Devid Striesow (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), Jasmin Shakeri (“The Magic Flute”) and Joachim Król (“The Most Desired Man”).

Hailing from UFA Fiction, a Fremantle company, “Where’s Wanda?” is created, written and executive produced by Royal Television Society nominee Oliver Lansley (“Flack”), alongside multiple award-winning executive producers Nataly Kudiabor (“Arthur‘s Law”) and Sebastian Werninger (“The Physician”). The series is co-created by Zoltan Spirandelli (“Vaya con Dios”), and based on a story by Spirandelli. “Where’s Wanda?” is directed by critically acclaimed, award-winning filmmakers Christian Ditter (“How to be Single"), Tobi Baumann (“Faking Hitler”) and Facundo Scalerandi (“How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)”). Ditter also serves as an executive producer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

