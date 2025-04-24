Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of CARÊME Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the first episode of “Carême” ahead of the global premiere. In the first episode, Carême declines a coveted cooking job, putting a target on his back and endangering his father. Talleyrand offers to help, for a price.

The eight-episode series stars César Award winner Benjamin Voisin, César Award nominee Jérémie Renier, César Award winner Lyna Khoudri and Alice Da Luz. It launches with the first two episodes on Wednesday, April 30, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through June 11.

“Carême” follows the thrilling story of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême (Benjamin Voisin), who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France. Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge, or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

