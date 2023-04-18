Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Apple TV+ Shares CITY ON FIRE Series Trailer

The series will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, May 12, followed by one new episode weekly through June 16, 2023.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Apple TV+ has REVEALED the trailer for "City on Fire," the upcoming, eight-episode mystery thriller written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage ("Gossip Girl," "The O.C."), and inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg.

A music-driven tale and family saga, "City on Fire" is led by an ensemble cast starring Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, John Cameron Mitchell, Geoff Pierson and Beth Malone.

In "City on Fire," an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends' band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she's REVEALED to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under THE STRAIN of the many secrets they keep.

Chase Sui Wonders stars as Samantha, and Wyatt Oleff plays Charlie, a friend of Samantha's who is struggling to cope with the death of his father on 9/11 two years earlier. After Samantha is shot, he stops at nothing to unravel the mystery of what happened.

"City on Fire" is produced by Apple Studios for Apple TV+. Schwartz and Savage wrote all eight episodes and serve as showrunners and executive producers under Fake Empire. Jesse Peretz directs four episodes and serves as executive producer. Fake Empire's Lis Rowinski serves as co-executive producer.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 350 wins and 1,444 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here:






