Video: Apple TV+ Releases YO GABBA GABBALAND! Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the highly anticipated kids and family series “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,” inspired by the hit, Emmy Award-nominated cultural phenomenon “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” which has delighted kids and parents alike worldwide with its blend of supremely singable music, colorful characters and captivating animation.

Premiering globally with all 10-episodes on Friday, August 9, “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” invites audiences to explore a magical world of endless possibilities and promise, with friends both familiar and new, in a reimagining that brings to life an expansive Yo Gabba GabbaLand!.

Hosted by rising star Kamryn Smith as Kammy Kam, the new series sees the return of original “Yo Gabba Gabba!" cast members Erin Pearce as Toodee, Emma Penrose as Foofa, Adam Deibert as Muno, Amos Watene as Brobee and Christian Jacobs as Plex. Visiting guests across the season include Reggie Watts (“Tuca & Bertie,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden”), Emmy Award winner Sam Richardson (”The Afterparty”), Critics Choice Award nominee Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”), SAG Award winner Lauren Lapkus (“Orange is the New Black”), SAG Award nominee Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Grammy Award winner Flea and Big Daddy Kane, alongside Academy Award winner Paul Williams and many more.

Viewers can also expect vibrant musical performances and original music from Super Music Friends including Grammy Award-winning artists Anderson .Paak, Portugal. The Man and Thundercat, along with Betty Who, The Linda Lindas, Miyavi, Cory Wong & Antwaun Stanley, Kurt Vile, The Drums and The Interrupters. These critically acclaimed artists will perform songs that tie back to the themes of each episode, including creativity, growth, friendship and more. Filled with optimism, amusement and entertainment, kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that create a co-viewing experience for all to learn, laugh and grow together.

Created by Emmy Award-nominated Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz (co-creators of “Yo Gabba Gabba!”), “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” is produced in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC, co-owners of the brand. Jacobs and Schultz also serve as executive producers on the series for Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC, alongside Josh Scherba and Stephanie Betts for WildBrain.

“Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” joins an exciting slate of new offerings for kids and families on Apple TV+ this summer featuring the second season of beloved animated series “Frog and Toad,” based on the Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning books; animated adventure trilogy “WondLa,” based on the New York Times bestselling book series “The Search for WondLa” by Tony DiTerlizzi; new original Peanuts series “Camp Snoopy” featuring an adventure-filled summer outdoors; the first-ever television adaptation of the cult classic film, “Me,” an elevated cinematic coming-of-age story from Barry L. Levy (“Vantage Point”) and “Time Bandits,” starring Lisa Kudrow (“The Comeback”), premiering July 24.

Comments