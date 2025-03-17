Video: Apple TV+ Debuts Trailer for 2024 World Series Documentary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for its highly anticipated all-access three-part documentary, “Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series,” premiering globally on Friday, March 28. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker R.J. Cutler and with executive producers including five-time WORLD SERIES champion Derek Jeter, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the series takes viewers deeper than ever into the Fall Classic, capturing the intensity, drama, and defining moments of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees as they reignite one of baseball’s most storied rivalries in pursuit of a WORLD SERIES Championship.

With special access to superstar players, managers, and their families, “Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series” immerses both new and die-hard baseball fans in an unforgettable journey through the 2024 World Series. The series weaves together the milestones, high stakes, and gripping storylines that shaped each team’s quest for the championship, told through the perspectives of players, coaches, fans, journalists, and those closest to the action. The showdown begins with a history-making opener, setting the tone for one of the most anticipated WORLD SERIES in decades. But the momentum shifts in Game 2 as Shohei Ohtani’s injury delivers a devastating blow to the Dodgers, while the Yankees, on the BRINK of elimination, look to Aaron Judge for a spark. Just when the Dodgers seem poised to close it out, hometown hero Anthony Volpe’s heroics force a dramatic Game 5, where the Yankees begin to look like their formidable old selves—though their hopes of a comeback hang by a thread.

Building on over 80 years of MLB chronicling the World Series, "Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series" takes fans deeper than ever before, offering a cinematic, all-access experience. Through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, raw emotion, and high-stakes drama, the series expands the perspective on baseball’s biggest stage, bringing audiences closer than ever to America’s favorite pastime and the RELENTLESS PURSUIT of its ultimate prize. With unprecedented access to stars like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Aaron Judge, the series captures the intensity of the game from the dugout to the clubhouse, offering a rare, unfiltered look at what it takes to compete at the highest level.

The project is produced for Apple TV+ in partnership with MLB Studios (“The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox,” “The Turnaround,” “Once Upon a Time in Queens,” “Moneyball,” “42”) and Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries (Apple’s “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” and “The Super Models”), R.J. Cutler’s Emmy-Award Winning This Machine, a part of Sony Pictures Television (Apple’s “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” “Dear…,” “Martha,” “Elton John: Never Too Late”), and five-time WORLD SERIES champion and executive producer Derek Jeter, alongside his production company, CAP 2 Productions. The series is directed by Emmy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Cutler, with executive producers Jeter, Cutler, Howard, Grazer, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Marc Gilbar, Nick Trotta, Trevor Smith, Mark Blatty, Elise Pearlstein, and Justin Yungfleisch.

