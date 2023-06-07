Video: Apple Debuts THE AFTERPARTY Season Two Trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming second season of its broadly acclaimed and global hit murder mystery comedy series, “The Afterparty,” from Academy Award-winning creators Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Premiering globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the 10-episode second season of “The Afterparty” will introduce a new mystery, new characters and new episodes told through popular film genres. “The Afterparty” season two will make its global debut with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 6, 2023.

Created by Miller, each episode of “The Afterparty” is a genre-bending comedy that explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao reprise their roles for season two, which will introduce a new case and an expanded cast of characters played by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods and Vivian Wu.

In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

“The Afterparty” is produced for Apple TV+ by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal. Season two is co-showrun by Miller and Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King, and both serve as executive producers. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.

