Video: Apple Debuts THE AFTERPARTY Season Two Trailer

Premiering globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the 10-episode second season of “The Afterparty” will introduce a new mystery.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Finale; Watch Photo 1 Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 2 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square
Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo 3 Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Kim Cattrall to Return to SEX & THE CITY For One Scene in New Reboot Season Photo 4 Kim Cattrall to Return to SEX & THE CITY For One Scene in New Reboot

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming second season of its broadly acclaimed and global hit murder mystery comedy series, “The Afterparty,” from Academy Award-winning creators Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Premiering globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the 10-episode second season of “The Afterparty” will introduce a new mystery, new characters and new episodes told through popular film genres. “The Afterparty” season two will make its global debut with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 6, 2023. 

Created by Miller, each episode of “The Afterparty” is a genre-bending comedy that explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao reprise their roles for season two, which will introduce a new case and an expanded cast of characters played by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods and Vivian Wu.

In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

“The Afterparty” is produced for Apple TV+ by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal. Season two is co-showrun by Miller and Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King, and both serve as executive producers. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 365 wins and 1,465 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Watch the new trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

2
THE MOTHER Starring Jennifer Lopez Enters Netflixs Most Watch List Photo
THE MOTHER Starring Jennifer Lopez Enters Netflix's Most Watch List

Action continues to dominate. With an additional 16.48M hours viewed for the week, The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez entered the Most Popular English Film List of all time at #8, with 229.30M total hours viewed. In its fourth week, the action-thriller now boasts nearly 117M views (229.30M hours viewed divided by 1.96 runtime hours).

3
MGM+ Picks Up PSYCHO: THE LOST TAPES OF ED GEIN Docuseries Photo
MGM+ Picks Up PSYCHO: THE LOST TAPES OF ED GEIN Docuseries

This MGM+ original docuseries follows the horrifying grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein, otherwise known as “The Plainfield Ghoul” and “The Mad Butcher,” whose crimes inspired such iconic films as Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs.

4
LOVE IN TAIPEI to Premiere on Paramount+ This Summer Photo
LOVE IN TAIPEI to Premiere on Paramount+ This Summer

Based on the “New York Times’” best-selling novel “Loveboat, Taipei” by Abigail Hing Wen, in which a young American woman is sent by her parents to a cultural immersion program in Taipei – inspired by an actual program attended by thousands of Chinese and Taiwanese diaspora youth – where she begins a new journey of self-discovery and romance.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

The Arcadian Wild Share New Single 'Lara' From New Album 'Welcome'The Arcadian Wild Share New Single 'Lara' From New Album 'Welcome'
Kaien Cruz Unveils Upbeat Summer Afropop Anthem 'I Lay'Kaien Cruz Unveils Upbeat Summer Afropop Anthem 'I Lay'
Noah Cyrus Announces Summer & Fall Headlining Tour DatesNoah Cyrus Announces Summer & Fall Headlining Tour Dates
Hbz, Vize & Italobrothers Unleash Collaborative New Single 'Forever'Hbz, Vize & Italobrothers Unleash Collaborative New Single 'Forever'

Videos

Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series Video
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
& JULIET