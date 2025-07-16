Video: Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg & More Star in AFTER THE HUNT Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The official trailer has been released for After the Hunt, Luca Guadagnino's latest film starring Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield (Angels in America), Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Tony nominee Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloë Sevigny.

The film is a psychological drama about a college professor (Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino (Challengers, Queer), the movie is written by Nora Garrett and will be released in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on October 10, before expanding nationwide on October 17.

Andrew Garfield is an Academy Award-nominated actor who has starred in numerous films, including film tick, tick... BOOM!, an adaptation of the Jonathan Larson stage musical. Garfield made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Phillip Seymour-Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols. He went on to play the role of Prior Walter in the 2018 revival of Angels in America.

In 2024, Michael Stuhlbarg recently returned to Broadway for the first time in nearly 20 years with Patriots, the play by Peter Morgan, earning a Tony nomination for his performance. In 2005, he was a Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner for Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman.