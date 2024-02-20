Video: AMC/AMC+ Reveal Sneak Peek From Giancarlo Esposito-Led PARISH

AMC Networks TODAY released a riveting sneak peek from its upcoming crime drama, Parish, the six-episode high-octane thriller which premieres Sunday, March 31 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

Starring and executive produced by Emmy and SAG Award-nominee and Critics Choice Award-winner Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian), the clip offers a glimpse at one of Gracian “Gray” Parish's (Esposito) early meetings with the criminal syndicate, led by Zackary Momoh (The Nevers, Harriet, Doctor Sleep) as New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse”; Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus, Wallander) as “Shamiso Tongai”, The Horse's smart and protective older sister; and Ivan Mbakop (Hawkeye, Red Notice) as The Horse's brother, “Zenzo.”

In the series, Gray is a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes COLLISION COURSE with a violent criminal syndicate.

Shot on-location in New Orleans, Parish also stars SAG Award-nominee Paula Malcomson (Watchmen, The Hunger Games, Ray Donovan) as Parish's wife and mother to his two children, Rose; Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale) as an old acquaintance to Gray, Colin; Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish, Black-ish) as Gray and Rose's daughter Makayla; and Dax Rey (The Good Fight, Chicago Fire) as The Horse's son Luke.

Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winner Bradley Whitford (The West Wing, Get Out, The Handmaid's Tale) recurs as Anton, the charming and intelligent face of industrial business in Louisiana who covertly heads a criminal organization. His dispute with The Horse's human trafficking ring puts him at direct odds with Parish. SAG Award-nominee Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid's Tale, Orphan Black) guest stars as Sister Anne, who has a mysterious past with Gray.

Parish is based on the hit U.K. series The Driver, created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. It's produced by AMC Studios, in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Brocklehurst serves as co-creator and executive producer. Eduardo Javier Canto and Ryan Maldonado serve as showrunners and executive producers; Giancarlo Esposito also executive produces alongside Brocklehurst, Poyser, Theo Travers, Jolyon Symonds and David Morrissey for Scribbler Films, Josh Kesselman, Danny Sherman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson Red Production's Nicola Shindler.

Watch the new clip here: