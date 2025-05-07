Video: AMC Shares New Sneak Peek Clip of BLACK SNOW Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AMC+ has released a sneak peek clip from the fourth episode of season two of the riveting mystery-drama Black Snow, starring Travis Fimmel (Dune: Prophecy, Vikings) and Jana McKinnon (Bad Behaviour). In Episode 204, a discovery sends shockwaves through the community. The fourth episode of the six-part second season premieres on Thursday, May 8 on AMC+, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays through May 22.

In season two, Fimmel reprises his role as Detective Cormack as he tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (McKinnon), from her own 21st birthday party in 2003. And the other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children.

New season two cast members joining Fimmel include McKinnon, Megan Smart (Class of ’07), Alana Mansour (Erotic Stories), Dan Spielman (The Newsreader), Victoria Haralabidou (The Tourist) and Kat Stewart (Offspring).

Executive producers include Rosemary Blight, Ben Grant, Kylie du Fresne and series creator and showrunner, Lucas Taylor. Sian Davies returns as director, joined this season by Helena Brooks, and star Fimmel in his one-episode directorial debut.

