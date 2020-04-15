Vice TV Announces New Series SEAT AT THE TABLE WITH ANAND GIRIDHARADAS

Today, VICE TV announced the launch of Seat At The Table, a new primetime news and culture talk show fronted by New York Times best-selling author and TIME Editor-at-Large, Anand Giridharadas, premiering Wednesday, April 22nd at 10PM ET/PT on VICE TV.

Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas, delivers an authentic, smart, banteringly fun hour of television that takes an unflinching look at how America really works, and for whom. Launching in an unprecedented moment, Giridharadas, a leading voice for change in America, will speak to major decision-makers, thinkers, revolutionaries, and artists to understand our present and our possible futures.

The premiere episode will feature an exclusive interview with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who will discuss the future of the progressive movement and the ways in which this global pandemic should fuel political imagination, as well as a live performance and interview with acclaimed artist, playwright and musician Taylor Mac.

A best-selling author, teacher and former columnist and foreign correspondent for The New York Times, Anand Giridharadas has written Winners Take All, The True American, and India Calling. Giridharadas is currently an editor-at-large for TIME and an on-air political analyst for MSNBC. He has been the recipient of honors from the Society of Publishers in Asia, the Poynter Fellowship in Journalism at Yale, the Henry Crown Fellowship of the Aspen Institute, the 800-CEO-READ Business Book of the Year award, the Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award for Humanism in Culture from Harvard University, and the New York Public Library's Helen Bernstein Award.

Seat at the Table is VICE TV's first project with Anand Giridharadas and marks his debut as a host of a primetime news show.

"I'm excited to be launching Seat at the Table with VICE," said Giridharadas. "While we never expected to create a show via 26-way video chats in the midst of a global pandemic, this crisis reinforces our show's mission and purpose: to interrogate and challenge power in a way too seldom seen on cable news, to center people and issues too often kept on the margins, and, in this moment, to report not only on the darkness of the situation but on the possibilities for reimagining the society that are also emerging. We're going to try to make people think, make them laugh, play some music for them, and more."

"We're thrilled to welcome Anand, and his millions of followers, to the VICE family. His razor-sharp insights into where we're heading as a society, and the structural problems many Americans are facing in these challenging times have never been more important." said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE Television. "In this unprecedented moment, we're flipping traditional TV norms on their head, viewing the current production environment as an opportunity to continue to tell important stories - rather than as a limitation on the stories we can tell. We're just getting started."

Seat At The Table with Anand Giridharadas will be available on VICE TV via all major satellite and cable providers; VICETV.com; and the VICE TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. The series is the latest of a new line up from VICE TV produced in response to COVID-19 which also includes Shelter in Place with Shane Smith which airs Thursday nights at 10:00pm, VICE Quarantine Hour, a limited variety series airing weekdays at 8am ET/PT and VICE TV's Emmy® Award-winning nightly newscast is airing dedicated COVID-19 episodes with VICE News Tonight: Remote.

Produced by VICE TV, Executive Producers include Anand Giridharadas, Lee Hoffman, and Peter Gaffney. Tiffani M. Davis is Co-Executive Producer. Morgan Hertzan is Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE Television. Jesse Angelo is President of Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group.





