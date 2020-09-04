Vertical Entertainment Acquires Rights to HENCHMEN Film

The animated film hails from Bron Animation.

Vertical Entertainment has acquired the US distribution rights to Henchmen, written and directed by Adam Wood, featuring the voices of Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley, Middleditch & Schwartz), James Marsden (Dead to Me, Westworld) and Rosario Dawson (Briarpatch, Rent). The animated action-comedy is Wood's feature directorial debut, produced by Brenda Gilbert and Luke Carroll for BRON Animation. Additional voice performances include Nathan Fillion, Jane Krakowski, Rob Riggle, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Craig Robinson. The film is based on the story by Jay D. Waxman and Adam Wood.

In a world of super-villains, evil schemes and global domination, someone has to take out the trash. Welcome to the world of Henchmen, third class. When Lester (Middleditch), a fresh-faced recruit, joins the Union of Evil, he is assigned to a motley crew of blue-collar workers led by fallen henchmen Hank. But when Lester accidentally steals a super villain's ultimate weapon, Hank must break his risk-nothing code to save the boy he's befriended, even if it means becoming THE ONE thing he has always avoided: a hero.

The film will release on VOD/Digital on October 9, 2020.

"We loved the idea of exploring the fantastical world of superhero villains. We couldn't be more thrilled for the film to have found a home at Vertical and we hope children and families will enjoy the imaginative story of the Henchmen," said Brenda Gilbert.

"There is a lot of heavy stuff happening in the world right now, so it's exciting for us at Vertical to share a film that can provide some levity and laughs for everyone in the family" said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment. "Henchmen marries the fun of an animated movie with the excitement of superhero flick, and we think it'll be a perfect movie for anyone to gather around safely at home."

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical, and Linda Jin on behalf of BRON Animation.

