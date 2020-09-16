VIDEO: Willie Nelson Says He Smoked Weed on the Roof of the White House on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Willie and Bobbie Nelson talk about how they've been spending their time in quarantine.
Willie and Bobbie Nelson talk about how they've been spending their time in quarantine and their memoir, Me and Sister Bobbie.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
