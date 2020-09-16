Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Willie Nelson Says He Smoked Weed on the Roof of the White House on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Willie and Bobbie Nelson talk about how they've been spending their time in quarantine.

Sep. 16, 2020  

Willie and Bobbie Nelson talk about how they've been spending their time in quarantine and their memoir, Me and Sister Bobbie.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


