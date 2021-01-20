Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Why Don't We Performs 'Grey' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Their new album 'The Good Times and The Bad Ones' is out now.

Jan. 20, 2021  

Why Don't We performs their single "Grey" from their new album "The Good Times and The Bad Ones."

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

VIDEO: Why Don't We Performs 'Grey' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You