VIDEO: Why Don't We Performs 'Grey' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Their new album 'The Good Times and The Bad Ones' is out now.
Why Don't We performs their single "Grey" from their new album "The Good Times and The Bad Ones."
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- DVR Alert: Laura Benanti Takes Her Final Bow As Melania Trump on Tonight's LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sings a Presidential Send-Off with 'Seasons of Trump' RENT Parody!
- VIDEO: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump to Sing a Parody of 'Belle' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- VIDEO: Bette Midler Sings 'Goodbye, Donnie!' to Send Trump off on Inauguration Day