VIDEO: Welcome to Camp Redwood in New AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 Teaser

FX has released a new teaser for American Horror Story: 1984, the upcoming ninth season of Ryan Murphy's hit horror anthology series.

Watch the teaser below!

Matthew Morrison and Pose star Angelica Ross, who have both worked with Murphy, have signed on as series regulars for AHS: 1984.

The ninth season stars series regulars Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and John Carroll Lynch. The cast also welcomes new members Olympic gold medalist Gus Kenworthy, Zach Villa, and DeRon Horton.





