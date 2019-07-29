VIDEO: Welcome to Camp Redwood in New AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 Teaser

Jul. 29, 2019  

FX has released a new teaser for American Horror Story: 1984, the upcoming ninth season of Ryan Murphy's hit horror anthology series.

Watch the teaser below!

Matthew Morrison and Pose star Angelica Ross, who have both worked with Murphy, have signed on as series regulars for AHS: 1984.

The ninth season stars series regulars Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and John Carroll Lynch. The cast also welcomes new members Olympic gold medalist Gus Kenworthy, Zach Villa, and DeRon Horton.

VIDEO: Welcome to Camp Redwood in New AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 Teaser
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried And Ashley Park Put A MEAN GIRLS Spin On A Pop Duet
  • VIDEO: Watch the New Teaser Trailer For MODERN LOVE, Starring Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Gallagher, Jr., Brandon Victor Dixon, and more!
  • VIDEO: Betty Buckley Discusses the Current Political Climate
  • VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker Preview DOCTOR ZHIVAGO Concert

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup