VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the LEGO STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Premiering Tuesday, November 17.

Today, Disney+ shared the trailer and key art for the "LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special," which premieres Tuesday, November 17 on the streaming service. The new animated special from LEGO is the first to debut on Disney+ and continues the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO.

Watch the trailer below!

Directly following the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Rey leaves her friends to prepare FOR LIFE Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

"LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special" brings back franchise stars Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), as well as "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" vets Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

The special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. It is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producers.

