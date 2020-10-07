VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Four of SOMEBODY FEED PHIL on Netflix
Premiering globally on October 30th.
Travel vicariously from San Francisco to Singapore with mood-boosting Phil Rosenthal as he eats good food and makes new friends in the new season of Somebody Feed Phil. Season 4 premieres globally on Oct. 30.
Watch the trailer here:
