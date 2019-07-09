VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Four of LAST CHANCE U

Netflix's critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U returns to give viewers an intense, unfiltered look at the junior COLLEGE FOOTBALL program at Independence Community College (ICC). Entering his third season with ICC and second season on Last Chance U, Coach Brown has assembled a team that looks sure to compete for a national championship, but a disastrous season on the field puts a spotlight on all of the ugliness of COLLEGE FOOTBALL that winning tends to polish over. With some new and returning faces, this season captures the Pirates fall from grace that leaves the coaches and the town looking for change.

Watch the season four trailer below!

Last Chance U is a Netflix production in association with Condé Nast Entertainment, Endgame Entertainment and One Potato Productions.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You