VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for RIHANNA'S SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW VOL. 2 on Amazon Prime

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Oct. 1, 2020  

The official trailer for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video is here! The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Friday, October 2 and shoppable at Savage X Fenty and on Amazon Fashion.

Watch the trailer below!

Featuring performances by Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia and a combination of models, actors and dancers including Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith, and many more wearing the latest savage styles on the runway, offering up a new type of sexy, where attitude meets individuality.

