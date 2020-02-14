VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's RUN, Starring Domhnall Gleeson & Merritt Wever

Love is a three-letter word.

Watch the trailer for "Run," from executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, below!

RUN, a new comedy thriller starring Domhnall Gleeson and Emmy winner Merritt Wever, premieres April 12 at 10:30 pm.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is known for creating, writing, and starring in the BBC comedy-drama series Fleabag (2016-2019), and for developing and writing the BBC America thriller series KILLING EVE (2018-present).



Waller-Bridge is also a playwright. Her work includes the series of plays Good. Clean. Fun. and Fleabag. In 2016, she wrote and starred in the sitcom Crashing and BBC Three's adaptation of Fleabag.



Film appearances include Solo: A Star Wars Story, Goodbye Christopher Robin, and The Iron Lady.





