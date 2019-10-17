VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY

In PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

The film features the voices of Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki with Margot Robbie and James Corden as "Peter Rabbit."

PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY will be released on April 3, 2020.

