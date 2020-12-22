VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Nicolas Cage-Hosted HISTORY OF SWEAR WORDS on Netflix

Join Nicolas Cage for an education in expletives. This six-part comedy series explores the origins, Pop culture-usage, Science and cultural impact of curse words. History of Swear Words premieres January 5, 2021, on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below!

