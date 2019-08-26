VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Natalie Portman-Led LUCY IN THE SKY

Aug. 26, 2019  

In LUCY IN THE SKY, Natalie Portman plays Lucy Cola, a strong woman whose determination and drive as an astronaut take her to space, where she's deeply moved by the transcendent experience of seeing her life from afar. Back home as Lucy's world suddenly feels too small, her connection with reality slowly unravels. Watch the trailer below!

"Lucy in the Sky" is directed by Noah Hawle. Hawley created Fargo, an FX anthology series based in the same strange, mysterious, mid-western world of the original Coen Brothers movie. He also created Marvel comic book series Legion.

Natalie Portman starred in the 1997 Broadway revival of "Diary of Anne Frank." She's known for her performances in films like "Jackie," "Black Swan," and all three "Star Wars" prequels.

Watch the trailer for "Lucy in the Sky" below.

