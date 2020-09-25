VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Max Original A WORLD OF CALM

Sit back and relax with A World of Calm.

Sit back and relax with A World of Calm, a totally new type of television experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars including Mahershala Ali, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, Keanu Reeves and Kate Winslet.

Watch the promo below!

A timely antidote for our modern lives, each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world. Building on the record-breaking success of Calm's Sleep Stories™ - bedtime stories for grown ups with over 250m listens - each relaxing tale is designed to transform how you feel. Transporting the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind.

Each story is brought to life by a different iconic voice and will take viewers on a journey everywhere from a noodle maker's kitchen in Seattle, to the forests of Latvia, and beyond our solar system to the outer stretches of the universe. Launching Thursday, October 1 on HBO Max, the soothing imagery and tranquil narration will provide audiences of all ages a respite from the stress and chaos of everyday life right now.

