VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MS. WHITE LIGHT, Starring Judith Light

MS. WHITE LIGHT is the story of Lex Cordova, a woman with a unique ability to connect with the dying.

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios, has acquired North American rights to the drama MS. WHITE LIGHT. MS. WHITE LIGHT will be available to rent and own on DVD and North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms through Freestyle Digital Media on October 6, 2020.

MS. WHITE LIGHT is the story of Lex Cordova, a woman with a unique ability to connect with the dying, but difficulty connecting with everyone else. Lex is a young woman who counsels terminally ill clients that have trouble letting go. While proving uniquely talented in her ability to connect with the dying, Lex is at a total loss when it comes to dealing with everyone else. Armed with only the misguided guidance of Gary, her father and business partner, unsolicited loyalty from Nora, a former client obsessed with samurai culture, and an awkward romance with Spencer, a seductive, but morally ambiguous psychic, Lex struggles to help Valerie, her most challenging client yet. When Valerie, a sharp-tongued free spirit who simply has no time for her own mortality, refuses to play by Lex's rules, Lex is forced to question her own decisions, and must decide if the business of dying is truly worth it... even at the cost of living her life.



Written and directed by Paul Shoulberg, MS. WHITE LIGHT was produced by Zachary Spicer, John Robert Armstrong, and Gordon Strain for their Pigasus Pictures banner. MS. WHITE LIGHT features an ensemble cast, including Roberta Colindrez ('Lex Cordova'), Carson Meyer ('Nora'), Zachary Spicer ('Spencer'), John Ortiz ('Gary Cordova'), and Judith Light ('Val'). MS. WHITE LIGHT was chosen as an 'Official Selection' at the SXSW Film Festival and was an 'Audience Award' and 'Italian Press' winner at the Torino Film Festival.



"We see death in movies all the time, but rarely is it the sole focus," said filmmaker Paul Shoulberg. "I made this film as a way of dealing with personal loss, but with everything going on in the world right now, I just hope MS. WHITE LIGHT is able to provide something at least resembling comfort to others who are dealing with it in their own lives."



Freestyle Digital Media's Director of Acquisitions, Caleb Ward, negotiated the deal to acquire MS. WHITE LIGHT with Graham Ehlers Sheldon on behalf of Pigasus Pictures.



