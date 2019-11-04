VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MERRY HAPPY WHATEVER Starring Dennis Quaid

Just in time for the ho-ho-holidays, Merry Happy Whatever launches Thursday, November 28th.

Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, Merry Happy Whatever follows Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid), a strong-willed patriarch from Philadelphia doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his close-knit but eclectic family -- and his family doing their best to manage him. But when youngest daughter Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) arrives home from L.A. with a new boyfriend, struggling musician Matt (Brent Morin), Don's belief that "there's the Quinn way... and the wrong way" is put to the test. From Emmy Award-winning creator Tucker Cawley (Everybody Loves Raymond), Merry Happy Whatever is a hilarious and heartwarming comedy that proves while family may not come wrapped up in a neat little bow, it sometimes can still be the greatest gift.

Watch the trailer below!

Merry Happy Whatever stars Dennis Quaid, Bridgit Mendler, Brent Morin, Siobhan Murphy, Adam Rose, Hayes MacArthur, Elizabeth Ho and Ashley Tisdale. Guest stars include Garcelle Beauvais and Tyler Ritter. Tucker Cawley serves as creator, executive producer and showrunner, alongside fellow executive producers Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Dana Honor. Quaid acts as executive producer as well.





