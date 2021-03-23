VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LIFE IN COLOR WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH

Premiering this Earth Day, in a stunning new three-part series, David Attenborough travels the world from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the snowy Scottish Highlands to reveal the extraordinary and never-before-seen ways animals use color.

Watch the trailer below!

Using revolutionary camera technology created specifically for this series, viewers will experience how colors invisible to the human eye play a vital role in animal interactions. From the seemingly magical ultraviolet signals on a butterfly's wings to the surprising yet crucial purpose behind a Bengal tiger's stripes, a hidden world of color is waiting to be discovered.

David Attenborough said, "Over the decades, film has made extraordinary advances, from black and white to color, and high definition to even ultra-high definition. But we have always known there is another world of color, one that only animals can see. FOR LIFE in Color, we developed new technology to provide a window into these invisible worlds. It has allowed us to unlock some of the mysteries of nature, and to share these with our audience for the first time."