VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Hulu's THE KARDASHIANS

Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. THE FAMILY welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. THE FAMILY bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.

CAST: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner