VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for FOLLOWED

When aspiring social media influencer "DropTheMike" is offered a lucrative sponsorship to grow his channel, he's joined by his video crew on a visit to one of the most haunted hotels in America, where he'll give his audience a horrific night of thrill-seeking the likes of which they have never seen before.

Watch the trailer below!

What begins as a fun investigative challenge including the infamous Elevator Ritual quickly descends into a personal hell of true evil, begging the timely question: how far would you go to pursue internet fame?





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You