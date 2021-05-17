VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Docuseries THE ME YOU CAN'T SEE

Apple TV+ TODAY unveiled the official trailer for "The Me You Can't See," from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, offering a glimpse into the diverse stories of mental health and emotional well-being in the new documentary series, premiering this Friday, May 21 on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming series below!

In "The Me You Can't See," Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry join forces to guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their personal journeys and struggles. High-profile guests, including singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga; chef Rashad Armstead; NBA's San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan and Phoenix Suns' Langston Galloway (formerly of the Detroit Pistons); actress and producer Glenn Close; 2021 Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs; and mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams; to everyday people, including Selah Carefarm participant David; author and counselor Ambar; a volunteer at a Friendship Bench in Zimbabwe; Syrian refugee Fawzi; Founder and CEO of Ya_All Sadam; mental health advocate Alex; and poet Hussain; along with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry themselves, share their stories of living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone.

Partnering with 14 accredited and respected mental health professionals and organizations from around the world, the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to help shed light on different pathways to treatment. For a complete list of Advisory Board members, please refer to the attached addendum.

Co-created and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, "The Me You Can't See" is also executive produced by Harpo Productions' Terry Wood and Catherine Cyr, along with RadicalMedia's Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Alex Browne serving as showrunner. It is directed and executive produced by Emmy Award and Spirit Award nominee Dawn Porter ("Gideon's Army," "John Lewis: Good Trouble"), and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA Award winning Asif Kapadia ("Amy"). The series is produced by Jen Isaacson and Nell Constantinople.

"The Me You Can't See" will be available alongside the NAACP Image Award-nominated for Outstanding Talk Series, "The Oprah Conversation," "Oprah Talks COVID-19," and "Oprah's Book Club," on Apple TV+, which is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple