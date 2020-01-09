VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DEVS on FX!

Nothing ever happens without a reason. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for Devs, premiering March 5 exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below!

Devs follows the story of a young software engineer, Lily Chan, who investigates the secretive development division of her employer which she believes is behind her boyfriend's murder. Devs stars Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny and Alison Pill. The new limited series is produced by FX Productions.





