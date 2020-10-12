VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES Series Two

Returning to Sky One, 8 January 2021.

Take an exclusive first look at Series 2, A Discovery Of Witches, returning to Sky One, 8 January 2021.

Watch the trailer below!

A Dicovery of Witches tells a modern-day love story set in world where witches, vampires and daemons secretly live alongside humans in plain sight. Among those supernatural beings are Palmer's Diana Bishop - a witch - and Goode's Matthew Clairmont - a vampire - who fell in love over the course of Season 1. Now, in Season 2, they'll tackle the past as they navigate Elizabethan Europe after traveling back in time.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You