Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES Series Two

Article Pixel

Returning to Sky One, 8 January 2021.

Oct. 12, 2020  

Take an exclusive first look at Series 2, A Discovery Of Witches, returning to Sky One, 8 January 2021.

Watch the trailer below!

A Dicovery of Witches tells a modern-day love story set in world where witches, vampires and daemons secretly live alongside humans in plain sight. Among those supernatural beings are Palmer's Diana Bishop - a witch - and Goode's Matthew Clairmont - a vampire - who fell in love over the course of Season 1. Now, in Season 2, they'll tackle the past as they navigate Elizabethan Europe after traveling back in time.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES Series Two
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You