VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for A CREEPSHOW HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today released the trailer, key art and new images for A Creepshow Holiday Special, premiering December 18 exclusively on the horror streaming service in all its territories, as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle.

Starring Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), the special is written and directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call). In the holiday themed, hour-long episode, "Shapeshifters Anonymous," fearing he is a murderer, an anxious man searches for answers for his "unique condition" from an unusual support group.

A Creepshow Holiday Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment; Mitchell Galin is a producer.