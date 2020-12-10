VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for A CREEPSHOW HOLIDAY SPECIAL
From Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror.
Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today released the trailer, key art and new images for A Creepshow Holiday Special, premiering December 18 exclusively on the horror streaming service in all its territories, as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle.
Watch the trailer below!
Starring Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), the special is written and directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call). In the holiday themed, hour-long episode, "Shapeshifters Anonymous," fearing he is a murderer, an anxious man searches for answers for his "unique condition" from an unusual support group.
A Creepshow Holiday Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment; Mitchell Galin is a producer.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Andrew Rannells and Jimmy Fallon Perform '2020 The Musical'
- VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For the West End Production of FROZEN
- VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Talks About Auditioning Against 'Type' for Broadway Shows on THE TONIGHT SHOW
- VIDEO: Meryl Streep Talks About Improvising For a Whole Movie on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT