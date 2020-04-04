VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For the Season 16 Finale of GREY'S ANATOMY

The season 16 finale of Grey's Anatomy airs Thursday, April 9th, on ABC.

A new trailer for the episode has been released. In the trailer, Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a shocking discovery.

Check out the trailer below!

Grey's Anatomy is an American medical drama television series that premiered on March 27, 2005, on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) as a mid-season replacement. The fictional series focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attending doctors, as they develop into seasoned doctors while trying to maintain personal lives and relationships.

Shonda Rhimes developed the pilot and continues to write for the series; she is also one of the executive producers, along with Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Rob Corn, Mark Wilding, and Allan Heinberg.





