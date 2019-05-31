VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For New Disney Pixar Film ONWARD

The all new trailer has been released for Disney Pixar's latest film, "Onward."

Check it out below!

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney Pixar's "Onward" introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

The voice cast for the film includes Chris Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), Tom Holland ("Spiderman: Homecoming"), Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep") and Octavia Spencer ("The Shape of Water").

Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, the team behind 2013's "Monsters University," "Onward" is slated for theaters on March 6, 2020.





