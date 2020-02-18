VIDEO: Watch the Teaser for BREEDERS on FX!

You had dreams. Then you had kids. Premieres 3/2 on FX - Streams next day on FX on Hulu.

Watch the teaser below!

FX's Breeders is an uncompromising comedy that explores the lives of Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they juggle full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children. When Ally's estranged father appears on their doorstep, THE FAMILY essentially takes on a third child - but this one comes with baggage and opinions.





