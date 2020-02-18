Advertisement

VIDEO: Watch the Teaser for BREEDERS on FX!

Feb. 18, 2020  

You had dreams. Then you had kids. Premieres 3/2 on FX - Streams next day on FX on Hulu.

FX's Breeders is an uncompromising comedy that explores the lives of Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they juggle full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children. When Ally's estranged father appears on their doorstep, THE FAMILY essentially takes on a third child - but this one comes with baggage and opinions.

