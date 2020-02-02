VIDEO: Watch the Super Bowl TV Spot For SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth.

The new film will have an exclusive SUPER BOWL TV spot, in addition to a new trailer being shown during the pre-game coverage.

Check out the TV spot below!

In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as THE VOICE of Sonic.

Sonic The Hedgehog opens in theatres February 14, 2020.





