VIDEO: Watch the Season Five Trailer for THIS IS US
Watch the special two-hour premiere Tuesday, October 27 at 9/8c on NBC.
A new chapter begins for the Pearsons in Season 5 of This Is Us. Watch the special two-hour premiere Tuesday, October 27 at 9/8c on NBC.
Watch the trailer below!
"This Is Us" chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day.
Related Articles View More TV Stories