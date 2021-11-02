VIDEO: Watch the Performances from 'Queen Night' on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Last night was "Queen Night" on Dancing with the Stars, celebrating the music from Freddie Mercury's iconic band.

From Amanda Kloots doing the jive to "Don't Stop Me Now" to JoJo Siwa's tango on "Body Language", watch all of the performance frmo the evening in a full playlist of performances from the episode below! Plus, see who was eliminated from the competition.

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with an all-new lineup of celebrities.

Remaining contestants this season include Amanda Kloots, internet sensation Jojo Siwa, Peloton's Cody Rigby, social media star Olivia Jade, Country singer Jimmie Allen, Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Melora Hardin (The Office), Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee, WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and NBA star Iman Shumpert.