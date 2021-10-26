VIDEO: Watch the Performances from Horror Night on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Last night was "Horror Night" on Dancing With the Stars! The contestants dressed up as their favorite horror movie characters for a hauntingly fun night of performances.

Watch all of the performances, including a special tango from Derek Hough, in a full playlist of videos below! Plus, see who was eliminated on last night's episode.

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with an all-new lineup of celebrities.

Contestants this season include Amanda Kloots, internet sensation Jojo Siwa, Real Housewife of Atlanta Kenya Moore, Peloton's Cody Rigby, social media star Olivia Jade, Country singer Jimmie Allen, Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Melora Hardin (The Office), Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee, WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and NBA star Iman Shumpert