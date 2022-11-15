VIDEO: Watch the PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Trailer
The film will premiere in theaters on December 21.
This holiday season, everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. The trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has been released. The film will premiere in theaters on December 21.
For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw PUSS IN BOOTS discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send PUSS IN BOOTS on his grandest quest yet.
Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as THE VOICE of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only ONE LIFE left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek Pinault).
In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided-against their better judgment-by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos).
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features an all-star comedic cast that includes Oscar® winner Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Samson Kayo (Sliced), Emmy nominee Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin) and Tony nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls World Tour).
The long-awaited follow-up to the 2011 Academy Award®-nominated blockbuster, The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, the creative team behind DreamWorks Animation's smash, The Croods: A New Age. The film's executive producer is Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.
The character of PUSS IN BOOTS first appeared in 2004's Oscar®-nominated Shrek 2 and instantly became a global, scene-stealing sensation. Puss then co-starred in two other Shrek sequels and his solo film, as well as in multiple DreamWorks Animation videos and TV series. The Shrek and PUSS IN BOOTS films have collectively earned more than $3.5 billion worldwide.
Watch the new trailer here:
November 15, 2022
