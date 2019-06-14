VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for VERONICA MARS

Jun. 14, 2019  

Today, Hulu released the official trailer for upcoming Hulu Original Veronica Mars starring Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni and Jason Dohring.

Watch the trailer below!

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town's lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by THE FAMILY of one of the victims to find their son's killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach.

Veronica Mars will premiere all episodes on Friday, July 26, only on Hulu.

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for VERONICA MARS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: James Corden Shares Billy Porter's Broadway Karaoke at the TONYS
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Rapping Dragon on New Story Pirates Album
  • VIDEO: See The First Trailer For New Documentary FIDDLER: A MIRACLE OF MIRACLES
  • VIDEO: Go Behind The Otherworldy Magic of BEETLEJUICE On Broadway
  • VIDEO: Get a First Listen to Two New Songs From the Upcoming BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical
  • VIDEO: Catherine O'Hara Visits BEETLEJUICE!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup