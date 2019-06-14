VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for VERONICA MARS

Today, Hulu released the official trailer for upcoming Hulu Original Veronica Mars starring Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni and Jason Dohring.

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town's lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by THE FAMILY of one of the victims to find their son's killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach.

Veronica Mars will premiere all episodes on Friday, July 26, only on Hulu.







