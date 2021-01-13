VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for TO ALL THE BOYS: ALWAYS AND FOREVER
The film will be released on February 12, 2021.
As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.
Watch the trailer for "To All The Boys: Always and Forever" below!
