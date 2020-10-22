VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for THE LIBERATOR on Netflix
A diverse, deeply brave crew of ragtag soldiers.
A diverse, deeply brave crew of ragtag soldiers become some of the most heroic fighters of the European invasion in World War II. The Liberator premieres November 11, only on Netflix.
Watch the trailer below!
Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Check Out 'Wear a Mask', a Parody of 'Be Our Guest' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jimmy Fallon Have 'Two Goats Who Will Vote'
- VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Hudson in an Election-Themed Version of The Black Eyed Peas' 'The Love'
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser for THE PROM on Netflix, with Meryl Streep, James Corden & More!