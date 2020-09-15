VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for RIALTO

From acclaimed director Peter Mackie Burns.

Acclaimed Irish drama RIALTO, from acclaimed director Peter Mackie Burns (Daphne) and writer Mark O'Halloran, will be released in virtual theaters, On Demand and DVD this fall from Breaking Glass Pictures.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival (Horizons) where it was nominated for the prestigious Queer Lion, and went on to play the Thessaloniki Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, and Göteborg Film Festival.

At 46, Colm (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) has a comfortable life: a managerial job in the city's docks, two healthy teenage children, and a kind, loyal wife in Claire (Monica Dolan). After the death of his father, a destructive figure, Colm's emotional life cracks open into a downward spiral. Drinking heavily and unable to confide in Claire, Colm finds himself drawn to Jay (Tom Glynn-Carney), a 19 year-old who dabbles in prostitution. Their sexual encounters and tentative friendship become Colm's only solace from the pressures he feels - but this recklessness puts his family-life at risk. Masculinity, familial dysfunction and the very nature of love, come under the microscope in this nuanced and powerfully affecting drama from the director of DAPHNE and the writer of ADAM AND PAUL and GARAGE, centered upon a stunning lead performance by Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR).

