VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for MICHELLE BUTEAU: WELCOME TO BUTEAUPIA

Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural differences, and the overlooked value of short men. Her refreshingly honest approach reminds us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts.

Watch the trailer below!

Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes produce for Push It Productions and Hurwitz also directs.

